Kent County

Camera shows pickup truck moments before bank crash

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 03:57 PM EDT

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police have released video of a pickup truck seconds before it plunged into a Chase Bank branch on South Division Avenue.

A nearby business’s security camera recorded the pickup truck heading north as it jumped a curb and into the bank’s front parking lot on Oct. 3. The camera did not catch the pickup truck smashing into a minivan before traveling through the business and hitting an SUV parked in the back lot.

Six people were injured in the crash. Two women and a 3-year-old girl inside the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries police believed were not life-threatening. Two people inside the bank had minor injures, according to officers.

The pickup truck driver, a 42-year-old Byron Center man, was also hospitalized.

Wyoming detectives said it's possible the pickup truck driver suffered a medical issue, but the investigation is ongoing.

