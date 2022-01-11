Caledonia teacher wins lottery Excellence in Education award

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery has honored a Kent County teacher with an Excellence in Education award for her dedication to students.

Tamara Rowley is a kindergarten teacher at Lake Elementary School in the Caledonia district.

Rowley was nominated by the parent of one of her students. She leaves a lifelong impact on her students and can adapt to the many changes she faces, the parent said in the nomination.

“Tammy teaches more than just academic skills; she incorporates life skills into her teachings as well. Her weekly messages to parents keep us engaged and remind us how to raise wonderful and mindful human beings. Tammy’s dedication goes well beyond the classroom,” said the parent who nominated her. “She drove to each child’s house to drop off materials they needed to continue their education at home.”

She has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State and a master’s from Western Michigan. She has been an educator for 32 years, the last 30 years in Caledonia Community Schools.

Rowley received a plaque, $1,500 cash prize and $500 to use for her classroom, school or school district. She will also get her name in the running to be selected as Educator of the Year and a $10,000 cash prize.

Outstanding public school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the lottery’s media partner stations.