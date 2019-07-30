Byron Center teen hit, seriously injured by SUV

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager from Byron Center is in the hospital after being hit by an SUV.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Byron Center Avenue and 72nd Street SW in Byron Township.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies say the 16-year-old boy was walking across Byron Center Avenue at 72nd Street when he was hit by a 2017 Honda CRV.

The teen was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Zeeland, was not injured.

Deputies pointed out there is no traffic light or crosswalk at the intersection.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor, but the crash is under investigation.