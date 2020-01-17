Byron Center kids help raise funds for Australian wildlife

Lily and Wes Holland appear on YouTube to raise money for Australian wildlife harmed by massive wildfires. (Jan. 8, 2020)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two siblings in Byron Center are proving anyone can make a difference by helping wildlife in Australia.

Lily and Wes Holland, ages 9 and 7, took to YouTube to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund of Australia after watching devastation unfold in the recent bushfires.

With their stuffed animals as props and their mom Joy behind the camera, the two created an Everyday Hero fundraiser that has raised more than $1,200 in one week.

Joy Holland told News 8 the fundraising platform will feature the kids in its Supporter Spotlight article published Friday.

“Thank you, West Michigan!” the kids said in an updated video.