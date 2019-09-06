Byron Center adds 2 more school bus routes

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Byron Center Public Schools is adding two new routes to ease crowding on school buses.

Superintendent Dan Takens told News 8 that the buses have been crowded since school started last week. Concerned parents brought the issue to the district, sharing a photo of students packed on a bus.

Buses hold between 65 and 77 students, and the district says it’s not aware of a situation where a bus exceeded capacity — though photos may make it appear that way if kids were crowding into certain rows.

Still, Takens admitted the buses are more full than usual. He said the district is growing, with 137 more students this year than last, so there are more kids riding the bus.

“By adding two routes, it will add a little more flexibility and capacity in each bus,” Takens told News 8 in a phone interview Friday.

He said the drivers who will work the new routes are already on staff and the district owns enough buses.

The new routes will start running Monday.