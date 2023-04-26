Bed Bath and Beyond on 28th Street in Cascade Township is the last in West Michigan. (April 26, 2023)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It wasn’t a mad dash, but a steady stream of customers showing up at West Michigan’s last Bed Bath and Beyond store Wednesday.

Many were hoping to get an early deal, others just wanted one last walk through the store’s isles.

“We’re sorry to see this store close. It’s been really nice,” said customer Sandra Suarez.

There was a time Bed Bath and Beyond was the go-to retailer for everything from air fryers to zebra-print lampshades. But like so many iconic retailers, time and Amazon caught up with Bed Bath and Beyond.

Sunday, the company filed for bankruptcy. Industry experts say competition, management shake-ups and poor holiday sales brought an end to the once Fortune 500 corporation which was founded in 1971.

In recent years, Bed Bath and Beyond was known for its familiar blue-lettered coupons.

“They never expired. They would take them anytime,” said customer Mary Budnick.

“I‘d save stacks of them because they never expired. But then they started to get less valuable as time went on,” said Renee Fisk, another customer who stopped in to check out the deals Wednesday morning.

Tuesday was the last day for the coupons. Wednesday morning, 10% off signs went up. Deeper discounts are expected as the liquidation sale continues.

Gift cards have to be used by May 8. Returns will have to be made by May 24. All 360 Bed Bath and Beyond locations are expected to close by the end of June.

“I hate to see them go,” said Budnick. “I live in Hudsonville, so I always went to the Grandville one. That was a heartbreak when that closed.”