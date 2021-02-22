Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit returns to Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family favorite exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is returning next week.

The annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit in the metro Grand Rapids area opens March 1. It will remain open through April 30.

About 60 species of tropical butterflies from across the world will be featured in the five-story, 15,000-square-foot venue.

The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory is kept at 85 degrees and 70% humidity to keep the butterflies comfortable, giving them a place to call home. Flowering plants blanket the exhibit to provide cover and food for the butterflies.

(A Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows a butterfly inside Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit.)

Changes have been made at the venue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as reduced capacity and face mask requirements. COVID-19 updates for Meijer Gardens can be found on its website.

Admission at Meijer Gardens is free for members. For nonmembers, tickets cost $14.50 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, $7 for children ages 3 and 4 and free for children age 2 and younger.

Meijer Gardens is also looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Valerie Maciejewski at vmaciejewski@meijergardens.org or 616.974.5221.