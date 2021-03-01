Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit returns to Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the more colorful traditions in West Michigan is a reminder that spring is right around the corner.

The 26th year of the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit opens Monday at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. There will be over 7,000 tropical butterflies inside the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be allowed in at 30 percent capacity. Once that threshold is hit, guests will be allowed inside on a one-out, one-in basis.

Keep in mind, these are tropical butterflies. So, it’s going to be warm in the conservatory, 85 degrees with 70 percent humidity.

The exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The butterflies are typically more active on sunny days. The exhibit will be run until April 30.