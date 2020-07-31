Business owner gives lawnmower to young entrepreneur

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager in West Michigan got help from a small business owner when he needed it the most.

“I’m truly grateful that he was generous enough to do this for me,” said 13-year-old Jayden Cruz.

It’s been a tough year for all of us, but even tougher for Jayden Cruz.

“My father just passed away,” said Cruz.

The 13-year-old’s dad, Wilberto Cruz Rivera, died unexpectedly two months ago. He was an assistant manager at Big Ray’s Oil Change in Jenison.

Inspired by his father’s work ethic, Jayden’s goal is to own a lawn mowing company. Now with the help of William Drake he’s able to make that happen.

“You have to be able to look at people who are in need and who may need that extra push or incentive or whatever the case may be, or mentorship and be there for them,” said Drake. “Be that example, lead that example.”

Drake owns Detroit’s Original Coney Island in Wyoming. He posted on Facebook looking to donate his old lawn mower to a young entrepreneur in the community and found Cruz to be the perfect fit. Drake also gave him $200 to start his business.

“Especially in these troubled times that we’re in, you know, I kind of wanted to help bring some joy to someone’s life,” said Drake.

Cruz says he’s forever grateful.

“Now he’s giving me an opportunity to start my business so I can work hard like my father,” said Cruz.

So, what’s next for the 13-year-old?

“I’m going to start handing out business cards. I’m going to be able to go all around town to do anybody’s yard,” said Cruz.

Cruz has created a Facebook page for his new business, A Cut Above the Rest by Jayden Cruz.