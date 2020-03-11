Bush to speak at Davenport University in May

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Former President George W. Bush will be speaking at Davenport University later this year.
The university announced Wednesday that former President George W. Bush will be speaking at the 23rd annual Excellence in Business Gala on May 15.
The Excellence in Business Gala is the university’s largest annual event to benefit student scholarships. The event will also recognize a top West Michigan business leader.
More information about the annual Excellence in Business Gala can be found online.