Bush to speak at Davenport University in May

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Former President George W. Bush will be speaking at Davenport University later this year.

The university announced Wednesday that former President George W. Bush will be speaking at the 23rd annual Excellence in Business Gala on May 15.

The Excellence in Business Gala is the university’s largest annual event to benefit student scholarships. The event will also recognize a top West Michigan business leader.

More information about the annual Excellence in Business Gala can be found online.