CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University announced that former President George W. Bush will be speaking at its gala in May.

The former president will be a featured speaker at its 23rd annual Excellence in Business Gala. It will be held at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids on May 26.

The Excellence in Business Gala is the university’s largest annual fundraising event to support student scholarships. The event will also recognize a top West Michigan business leader.

The gala is open to the public. More information about the annual Excellence in Business Gala can be found on the university’s website.

Bush was scheduled to speak at the 2020 Excellence in Business Gala, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.