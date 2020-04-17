Bus driver delivers food, smiles to students amid outbreak

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Kenowa Hills Public Schools still has six buses out in their district delivering food to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One bus driver though is delivering more than just food, she is also delivering smiles to the kids she stops to see.

On Thursday, Tammy Sweeney made a special stop to play her accordion and sing a student, Israel, to wish him a happy 16th birthday.

Last week Friday, she greeted waiting kids by announcing through her bus’s loud speaker that the Easter Bunny had visited the bus and she delivered them some special Easter treats along with their meals.