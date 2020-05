The scene of a car fire on I-196 near 28th Street in Grandville on May 26, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A convertible caught fire along I-196 Tuesday evening, sending smoke pouring over the highway.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. in the westbound lanes just east of 28th Street, dispatch officials told News 8.

No one was hurt.

Photos of the scene show a red Pontiac Trans Am engulfed in flames along the side of the highway. The vehicle appeared to be destroyed by the fire.

No information about what caused the fire was immediately available.