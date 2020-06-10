Burglars target another metro Grand Rapids car dealership

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As police continue to investigate a recent string of car dealership break-ins around metro Grand Rapids, another dealership was broken into Wednesday morning.

Staff at Summit Place Kia on Plainfield Avenue told News 8 around 5 a.m. authorities were called after they found the lobby door shattered. They said that the inside of the dealership was left a mess.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

It comes after the Infiniti of Grand Rapids, Berger Chevrolet and Toyota of Grand Rapids were broken into overnight Monday.

More 28th Street dealerships may have been targeted. With large inventories on their lots, most dealers have to go through inventory lists to figure out what was taken.

Monday night’s break-ins followed at least six from over the weekend in Plainfield Township, Grand Rapids and Kentwood. One suspect is in custody.