Burglars break into Medawar jewelry store through roof

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say burglars busted into a Plainfield Township jewelry store by going through the roof.
The unconventional break-in happened late Sunday night at Paul Medawar Fine Jewelry, located at 4518 Plainfield Ave. NE, just north of 5 Mile Road.
Dispatchers were alerted to the break-in around 11:19 p.m. Sunday when someone triggered an alarm at the store. Authorities set up a perimeter around the business, but so far no arrests have been made.
Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department says detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the business and store employees are checking inventory to determine if anything is missing.
The break-in happened almost 17 months to the day bandits tore through the walls of three businesses to access the Medawar Jewelers store in Portage, where they cracked a safe. Police said the thieves in that crime got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars in items.
It’s unclear if the break-ins are connected.