Burglar caught after chase in Alto

ALTO, Mich. — A burglar has been caught after fleeing the scene and evading police.

It started just before 5 a.m., when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home invasion call in Plainfield Township.

The homeowner recognized the vehicle of the intruder, and after a brief confrontation the homeowner fled to a neighbor’s house, and the intruder ran to his car.

Deputies responded quick enough to locate the suspect’s car but were outran. They were then able to find the suspect again and perform a traffic stop, but the car took off.

The chase did not end after the suspect struck a Kent County Sheriff’s officer’s car. The suspect drove to his home around the 8800 block of Summerset Woods Dr SE, where negotiations took place before the suspect was taken into custody peacefully.

KCSO is still investigating the case.