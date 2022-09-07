WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives in Wyoming are close to wrapping up their investigation into a weekend melee at a fast food restaurant that left two teenage employees injured.

The case will be turned over to the prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are warranted.

It started with an unruly customer and spilled pop. By the time it was over, a 17-year-old worker had to get stitches for a cut to the forehead and a 15-year-old, working her first job, suffered a busted jaw and broken teeth.

A 15-year-old girl sustained a broken jaw and broken teeth in an altercation with a customer at a Burger King in Wyoming. (Courtesy)

“When I got up, all I heard was ringing. I was crying. I couldn’t open my jaw. As soon as I opened up, all you seen is blood coming down,” the 15-year-old, who asked not to be identified, said. “I barely remember what happened. After the surgery, it was just too much.”

Her injuries become obvious when the 15-year-old tries to smile.

“I have screws right here, right here and under here,” she showed News 8 Wednesday, pointing to her still-swollen jaw. “Right here, it’s all numb. The doctor says that might never go away.

“I have like five teeth cracked and he knocked out one in the back,” she continued. “I’m on a full liquid diet for six weeks straight. No solid food. I can barely open my mouth.”

The fight happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 28th Street near Michael Avenue SW. The 15-year-old said she was at the drive-thru window when a customer complained about some spillover on a cup and threw it through the window at another. Then he drove away.

“We thought he was gone. But he came inside. And that’s when he got all rowdy,” the 15-year-old said.

Isabela sustained a cut to the forehead in an altercation with a customer at the Wyoming Burger King where she works. (Courtesy)

The customer, David Zambrana, started pouring pop all over the lobby and jumped behind the counter. Employees got involved. Words were exchanged. More pop was spilled. Things escalated as Zambrana turned toward the door.

Zambrana told News 8 Monday he wasn’t the aggressor, claiming he was jumped by workers. Workers said they were trying to shove him out the door so they could lock him out.

“He talked (in the interview) about he was trying to leave. He had so many chances to leave that store. He didn’t even have to come in there in the first place,” the 15-year-old said.

Burger King is the 15-year high school sophomore’s first job. She was hired in June. She said dealing with rude customers is something she and her co-workers are used to dealing with. It’s just part of the job. But no one had gotten physical before.

“It’s sad. He’s trying to claim self-defense from a bunch of minors. Are you kidding me?” she said in response to what Zambrana told News 8. “There’s just no excuse for what he did.”

She said she hasn’t decided if she’ll return to her job.