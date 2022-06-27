TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The bunker-like area built by two teenagers in the Rogue River State Game Area has been filled in, the mother of one of the boys said.

Located about a mile hike into the state game area northeast of Kent City and about 50 yards off a narrow trail, the bunker was about 15 by 15 feet and almost 3 feet deep. There were about 70 sandbags stacked around the permitter and more in the corner when News 8 visited it on June 20.

“It is a mystery,” the man who discovered the area and contacted authorities told News 8 earlier this month. “It looks like it might be more of a militia, military-type of thing to me.”

After News 8 aired a report about the bunker, one of their moms called the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and said her 15-year-old son and his friend built it.

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (June 20, 2022)

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (WOOD)

A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (June 20, 2022)

Kymberly Pashkowsky says the Department of Natural Resources knew about the boys’ handiwork.

“DNR stated they had been watching their progress for a year, figuring it was kids,” Pashkowsky told News 8 during a conversation over Facebook. “They never left a mess or trash.”

She said the DNR planned to chat with the teenagers if they came across them, but were “not too concerned.”

The two teens who built a bunker-like area in the Rogue River State Game Area have filled it in, the mother of one of the boys said. (Courtesy Kymberly Pashkowsky)

The two teens who built a bunker-like area in the Rogue River State Game Area have filled it in, the mother of one of the boys said. (Courtesy Kymberly Pashkowsky)

The two teens who built a bunker-like area in the Rogue River State Game Area have filled it in, the mother of one of the boys said. (Courtesy Kymberly Pashkowsky)

She said the boys, Hudson and Kouper, both love military history. They previously built a trench in a backyard when they were 8 years old.

Both are going into 10th grade. Kouper plans on going to a military university in order to become an officer, the mom said. Hudson possibly wants to go into construction.

Pashkowsky said they knew it was on state land, but because it was so far off the trail they didn’t think it would be a big deal and did not think they were doing anything wrong.

“They were bummed to fill it in, but (it’s) not safe to go out there now (with) the world knowing,” she said.

No charges are expected, the DNR told News 8 on June 21.

The two teens who built a bunker-like area in the Rogue River State Game Area have filled it in, the mother of one of the boys said. (Courtesy Kymberly Pashkowsky)

Their next project will be rebuilding on private property. They were given job offers to build a retaining wall and to help someone move and unload a truck, which they accepted in order to buy more sandbags.

A retired Marine offered to let them build on his 76-acre farm, Pashkowsky said.

They’ll meet this week to talk about the rules for the boys building on his property.