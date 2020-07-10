Bullet rips through Byron Center home, origin unknown

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Scary moments early Thursday for a Byron Center family as a bullet traveled through their front door and lodged in a room with two small children in it.

“It’s a terrible feeling when you don’t feel safe in your own home anymore and that’s how I feel right now,” Mylee Murphy said.

She and her husband Derek Murphy have lived for 10 years in a home hidden in the woods off 84th Street in Byron Township. They have two daughters, 2 months and 2 years.

Mylee Murphy said she was up briefly at 5 a.m., as any young parent might be.

“I noticed there was light coming through that door there, our bedroom door,” she pointed out.

Damage caused by a bullet that hit a Byron Center home. (July 9, 2020)

Around 8:30 a.m., she sent a text to her husband at work. It was then that he told her that he was out working in the garage around 1:30 a.m. when he heard an unmistakable sound traveling through the foliage in the marshy woods near their home.

“There’s a distinctive sound of a bullet smacking through foliage,” Derek Murphy said.

“He told me look for other holes because that’s a very odd coincidence,” Mylee Murphy said. “That’s when I started looking around and I saw the hole in our entry door there and so just putting the holes together, I started looking around our room and then I found the bullet lodged into the trim right above our bed.

“The bullet was just a couple feet above our pillows.”

Mylee Murphy shows where a bullet struck her home. (July 9, 2020)

She called 911.

A slight change in trajectory or if someone in the room had been standing and the shot could have resulted in tragedy. The bullet also hit a thick part of the door, shifting its path so it wound up above the bed instead of lower.

“I was sleeping right here, my toddler daughter was on this side of the bed and my infant daughter was right over here,” Mylee Murphy showed News 8, gesturing to the bassinet on the bed.

Mylee Murphy shows News 8 where her baby was lying when a bullet struck her home, lodging in the trim above her bed. (July 9, 2020)

There was no gunshot heard. Police questioned neighbors and people as far as a mile away, believing it was an errant, careless firing of what is likely a 9 mm handgun.

“Be smart because the bullet is going to land somewhere,”” Derek Murphy warned.

Anyone with information about what happened call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.