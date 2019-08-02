Budweiser Clydesdales visit Kent County

The Budweiser Clydesdales at the Family Fare on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids on Aug. 1, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in West Michigan through the weekend.

They visited the Family Fare on Leonard Street NW near Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon, where a crowd of families came out to meet them.

“It is great marking. We do have the best salesmen in the company: eight of them pulling a big red wagon every day that we’re out here,” Budweiser spokesman Nick Green, who travels with the horses, said. “It’s also a great chance for people to get out to see us… We always see those families coming out with the younger kids, with the parents, maybe even grandparents, kind of sharing the stories that they have with each other.”

He said it’s great to always see so many smiling faces.

The Budweiser Clydesdales at the Family Fare on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids on Aug. 1, 2019.

The wagon team in Grand Rapids this week is based out of New Hampshire. It’s one of three regional teams, with the others based in St. Louis (they visit Michigan sometimes, too) and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Green said all three teams can be seen in commercials; which team depends on where the commercial is shot. Horses that do tricks, like jumping fences or rearing, are part of a special fourth group out of Grant’s Farm in St. Louis.

There are three more Clydesdale stops in metro Grand Rapids and Sparta Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Details can be found on Budweiser’s website.