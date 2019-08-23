Brunch bistro coming to Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Diners in the Grand Rapids area will soon have a new brunch option.

The first Morning Belle Brunch Bistro is slated to open Sept. 25 at the site of the former Twisted Rooster restaurant, located at 1600 East Beltline Avenue between Leonard and Knapp streets in Grand Rapids Township.

A courtesy photo shows the outside of Morning Belle Brunch Bistro.

Restaurant operator Meritage Hospitality says Morning Belle will serve up classic breakfast foods, healthier options like a garden grain bowl and signature dishes like glazed doughnut waffles, in addition to fresh juice and cocktails.

Morning Belle will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Executives say the hours are employee-friendly for those with responsibilities later in the day, which may include attending classes or caring for their families.

Meritage Hospitality, which operates more than 300 restaurants in 16 states, plans to invest $70 million in opening 35 Morning Belle restaurants by the end of 2025.