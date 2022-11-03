The McDonald’s that a man crashed into after authorities say he stole guns from a sporting goods store. (Feb. 23, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two brothers who stole 53 guns from a Grand Rapids-area sporting goods store — 32 of which haven’t been found — will spend years in federal prison.

Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, of Grand Rapids were sentenced to seven years each in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The break-in at Al and Bob’s Sports along 68th Street near US-131 in Byron Township happened Feb. 23. Federal authorities say that the Woods climbed a 25-foot wall to get to where the store displayed its guns and smashed the cases. They cut a lock so they could open the garage door and load the guns into their car.

Police showed up after the store’s alarm went off, and Joseph Woods took off in the getaway car, leaving his brother behind. Johon Woods stole a pickup truck and took off, quickly crashing into the McDonald’s across the street from Al and Bob’s. Authorities say he tried to steal another car at the gas station next door but was arrested before he managed it.

Police found Joseph Woods the next day. Fourteen of the stolen guns were in his car, investigators say.

In all, police recovered 21 of the stolen guns. The others are still out there, likely sold on the black market, authorities say.