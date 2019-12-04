Brother of double-homicide victim: ‘Why?’

Steve Fuller lifts shade to show crime scene across the street where his brother was killed. (Dec. 3, 2019)

CUTTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The brother of one of two men discovered stabbed to death Wednesday said he was stunned by the news that his sibling, who lived across the street from him, was killed.

Courtesy photos of Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right).

Ed Fuller, 63, was found stabbed to death at his home in the Pinegate Mobile Village off of S. Division Ave. near 76th St. Another victim’s body was discovered near Lake Michigan Dr. and Wilson Ave. Police said that victim was David Isner, Jr., 34, who’d been reported missing by his loved ones days before.

Investigators say they believe Isner was killed at his home in Kentwood where police found a large amount of blood.

Police say they discovered the bodies after the suspect called authorities to confess he’d killed two of his friends. Police said he told them where to find the victims.

Investigators did not immediately release the suspect’s name, but News 8 has learned that George Yzaguirre, 36, Isner’s roommate, has been arrested in the case.

Fuller’s brother Steve Fuller said he learned his older brother had been killed when Kent County sheriff’s deputies knocked on his door to notify him.

“I don’t know why this happened,” Fuller told News 8 Tuesday. “Right now my mind is just going in circles. I’m just kind of in shock right now.”

Steve Fuller opens shade to show his view of the crime scene where his brother was killed

Fuller said his brother was involved in drugs and he wondered if that played a role in why he was killed.

“I feared something like this would happen,” Fuller said.

The last time Fuller saw his brother was Saturday and he was “high”, Fuller said.

“Sure he had his problems like everybody else,” Fuller said. “I am angry. I’m not angry at maybe the person that actually did it. I’m just angry at maybe the situation – why it happened.”

Over the years, Fuller said he and his brother had grown apart. While the two lived yards from one another, Fuller said they hardly spoke. He said he noticed a change in his brother after he had a kidney transplant ten years ago.

“It just seemed like his life went downhill instead of better,” Fuller said.

Despite his problem’s, Fuller said his brother didn’t deserve a violent end to his life.

“He didn’t deserve it at all. Nobody deserves that. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what your situation is. Nobody deserves that,” Fuller said. “No other human being should take another life — ever.”

Yzaguirre could make a first court appearance in the case as early as Wednesday. The suspect has no major criminal history and was described as a friend to both of the victims in the case. Isner’s loved ones said he had been Yzaguirre’s best friend since elementary school.

Fuller said he hopes to get an answer to a simple question in the case.

“Why? Just why?” he said. “Why would you do something like that?”