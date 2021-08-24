Broadway at the Ballpark returns this weekend

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway at the Ballpark is back.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and LMCU ballpark are teaming up once again to bring a live, outdoor show to the baseball stadium on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

The event took place last year after coronavirus canceled games and shows.

Civic Theatre actors will perform Broadway favorites starting at 7 p.m. each night. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and VIP access starts at 5:30 p.m.

Audience members can bring their own chairs or blankets and will be seated in the outfield of the ballpark.

Food and beverages will be available, including beer and wine.

Tickets are $20 for adults and are available at the ballpark box office.

To purchase ticket, visit LMCU Ballpark’s website.