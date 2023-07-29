CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the third year, the Cascade Firefighters’ Association organized a hockey game to raise money for local charities.

The puck dropped at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Patterson Ice Center.

Both teams were made up of players with professional hockey experience.

“We’ve got a lot of great pro talent on the ice,” Jon Snyder, treasurer of the Cascade Firefighters’ Association, said. “And we’re just so grateful for their willingness to do this for us.”

Grand Rapids Griffins players Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia were on the ice, according to Snyder. So was Tristan Grant, who previously played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Snyder said.

Snyder told News 8 the game raised money for Brody’s Be Café and Riding for Ryan.

Brody’s Be Café, located in Ada, employs people with intellectual disabilities, according to Snyder.

“I’ve gotten to know some of the kids there, and they’re just — it’s a wonderful place to be, grab a cup of coffee,” he told News 8.

Riding for Ryan, another charity that benefits from the hockey game, gives away bike flags to children.

“Riding for Ryan was started by one of our firefighters and his wife, who lost their son Ryan in a bicycle accident,” Snyder said. “And out of that tragedy, they started Riding for Ryan.”

Snyder told News 8 the game is important because it brings people together.

“This event is so special for us because we’re bringing our community together, and they’re helping us support these great organizations in our community,” he said.