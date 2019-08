The Kent County Sheriff’s Department investigates a break-in at a Verizon Wireless shop on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Aug. 11, 2019)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a break-in at a cellphone store northeast of Grand Rapids.

It happened Sunday morning at a Verizon Wireless on Northland Drive NE north of Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township.

The News 8 crew at the scene says one of the store’s front glass doors was smashed in.

Authorities say no one was hurt, but didn’t released any further details Sunday.