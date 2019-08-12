String of cellphone store break-ins in Kent County

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a string of break-ins at cellphone stores in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said a AT&T store on 10 Mile Road near US-131 in Algoma Township, west of Rockford, was broke into around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The News 8 crew at the scene says the store’s front glass door was smashed in. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Investigators told News 8 a Sprint store on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue in Planfield Township, north of Grand Rapids, was also broke into early Monday morning.

Employees told News 8 that it happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

It comes a day after a Verizon Wireless store in Plainfield Township was broke into.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.  

No suspect information was released as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links