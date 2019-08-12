String of cellphone store break-ins in Kent County

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a string of break-ins at cellphone stores in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said a AT&T store on 10 Mile Road near US-131 in Algoma Township, west of Rockford, was broke into around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The News 8 crew at the scene says the store’s front glass door was smashed in. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Investigators told News 8 a Sprint store on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue in Planfield Township, north of Grand Rapids, was also broke into early Monday morning.

Employees told News 8 that it happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

It comes a day after a Verizon Wireless store in Plainfield Township was broke into.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

No suspect information was released as of Monday morning.