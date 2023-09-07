VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old Lowell boy faces a criminal charge after allegedly posting a threat to Lowell High School online, deputies say.

The boy does not attend Lowell Public Schools, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said the threat was posted on Instagram Sunday night and a school resource officer was informed of it Tuesday. Deputies swept the school and found no actual danger.

The teen was identified and interviewed within six hours, deputies said. On Thursday morning, the prosecutor’s office issued a charge of false report or threat of a bomb or harmful device.

The sheriff’s office said threats are not uncommon and that usually, the teens who post them don’t have any intention of harming anyone. But, it added, “these types of threats create a substantial disruption in people’s lives (and) cause needless stress and worry…” The threats also draw public safety resources.

Michigan’s OK2SAY program allows people to report threats to school safety anonymously.