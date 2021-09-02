Boy, 3, and father dead in murder-suicide near Lowell

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy was killed and his father took his own life Wednesday in a home near Lowell, Kent County authorities say.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Barnsley Road near Cumberland Avenue in Lowell Township, west of the city of Lowell, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. Inside, they found 3-year-old Dylan Thebo and his father Derek Thebo, 32, dead.

Autopsies conducted Thursday ruled that Dylan Thebo’s death was a homicide and Derek Thebo’s death was suicide. Both died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it was still investigating the murder-suicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links