Box truck driver has medical issue; sideswipes semi and crashes

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man had a medical issue while driving a box truck on I-196 and veered into a semi truck before crashing into a ditch and overturning, says Sergeant Rotman of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Rotman says they got the call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, where they were alerted of a two-vehicle crash on I-196 eastbound near Byron Road.

Sgt. Rotman says that the box truck was driven by a 54-year-old Mount Prospect, IL resident, and while experiencing an unknown medical issue the driver sideswiped a semi truck that was driven by a 43-year-old Ada, MI resident.

Both vehicles went off the road. The box truck overturned in the ditch and was injured, but police say that the injury was not life-threatening. The driver of the semi did not receive any significant injuries.

After arriving, an AMR ambulance took the injured box truck driver to Zeeland Hospital.

The highway was shut down for about half an hour while the trucks were being removed.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating the crash, but do not believe alcohol to be a factor.