BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A reticulated giraffe calf born at a zoo near Grand Rapids did not survive.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto posted on Facebook Thursday that adult giraffe Ginger went into labor on Halloween. Her calf, a female, died due to complications during delivery.

Ginger is recovering.

She previously gave birth to a son named Toskey in July 2018.

Boulder Ridge is closed for the season. It is looking at an April reopening.