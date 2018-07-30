Boulder Ridge announces winning name for giraffe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 2018 image of the first giraffe calf to be born at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto.

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The first giraffe born at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park has a name: Toskey.

Park manager Josh Baker said the name is derived from petoskey, a stone native to Michigan with a distinctive pattern similar to the reticulated giraffe’s coat.

“(It’s a) good representation of Michigan here. It’s not every day we have a giraffe born in Michigan,” Baker said during the Facebook Live announcement Monday.

Officials with the Alto park said the naming contest on Facebook generated nearly 3,000 votes.

Toskey was born July 8. At 10 days old, the male calf was already about 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds. At that time, Toskey was drinking 2 pints of milk every four hours around the clock, according to Baker.

Toskey made his public debut July 19 — the same day Boulder Ridge launched the naming contest.

