CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Bostwick Lake Park will remain a park after residents expressed strong support for the park at a Cannon Township Board meeting Monday.

Previously, the township had been considering selling the park and using the money for another outdoor space.

Michael Myers, who lives nearby the park, told News 8 that park supporters spoke at the meeting for “over an hour and a half.”

As a result of the public support, Cannon Township decided to forego the study it had planned, which would have analyzed the use and cost of maintaining Bostwick Lake Park, according to Township Supervisor Steve Grimm.

Instead, Grimm told News 8 that the township would work toward an agreement with residents to organize and help maintain the park.