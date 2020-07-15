Boil water advisory in Plainfield Township lifted

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory for customers in downtown Comstock Park was lifted Wednesday.

The Plainfield Charter Township’s Public Services lifted the advisory after multiple bacteriological tests of the water in the area over the last 48 hours have all come back negative. Customers don’t have to boil the water before drinking it anymore.

The advisory was put into effect for a portion of downtown Comstock Park after a water main break Monday morning.

Water main breaks cause a drop in water pressure that can allow bacteria to enter the system, which is why the initial advisory was issued as a precaution.