Boil water advisory after Comstock Park water main break

A viewer photo of a water main break in Comstock Park Monday, July 13, 2020.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued following a water main break in downtown Comstock Park.

The water main break has caused a temporary loss of pressure, prompting a boil water advisory for the following streets:

  • West River Drive between Lamoreaux and 4 Mile Road
  • Mill Creek Avenue
  • North Park Street west of US-131

The advisory is precautionary. There have not been any tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the repair, according to a Plainfield Charter Township’s Public Services news release.

Water main breaks cause a drop in water pressure that can allow bacteria to enter the system, which is why the initial advisory was issued as a precaution.  

