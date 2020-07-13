Boil water advisory after Comstock Park water main break

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued following a water main break in downtown Comstock Park.

The water main break has caused a temporary loss of pressure, prompting a boil water advisory for the following streets:

West River Drive between Lamoreaux and 4 Mile Road

Mill Creek Avenue

North Park Street west of US-131

The advisory is precautionary. There have not been any tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the repair, according to a Plainfield Charter Township’s Public Services news release.

Water main breaks cause a drop in water pressure that can allow bacteria to enter the system, which is why the initial advisory was issued as a precaution.