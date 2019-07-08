Body found in vehicle outside Home Depot ID’d

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers have identified a Grand Rapids man found dead inside a vehicle parked outside Home Depot on 54th Street near Division Avenue.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the body discovered around 2:10 p.m. Saturday was 54-year-old Stewart Wayne Bateson.

Investigators say it appears Bateson had been living out of his vehicle and died several days earlier.

Police say no foul play is suspected, but they are waiting for the results of the completed autopsy determining his exact cause of death.