WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a dead body that was found in a vehicle in Wyoming.

Police say the body was found in the parking lot near Culver’s and Home Depot on 54th Street near Division Avenue.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety says it appears that person had been living out of the vehicle and had been deceased for several days.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Officers are continuing to investigate while they wait for the results of an autopsy.