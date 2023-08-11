The search for a person missing in the Grand River in Walker continues on Aug. 9, 2023.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a body was found in the Grand River in Grandville days after a man went under the water Tuesday and did not come up.

The Walker Police Department said shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday that it received a report of a body found in the water near the Indian Mounds boat launch in Grandville.

The body matched the description of the man from the drowning report Tuesday. The body was taken to the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Their name will be released after the family has been notified, according to WPD.

Late Tuesday morning, two people in a canoe reported seeing the man vanish into the water near the Johnson Park boat launch in Walker, north of Wilson Avenue. Crews responded in force and searched until nightfall without luck.

Crews said they had found items along the river that supported the canoeists’ report.

Police told News 8 Wednesday that they still had not taken a missing person report, which made them suspect the man may have been homeless.