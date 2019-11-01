Blue Star Mothers collecting candy for troops

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — In addition to taking that leftover Halloween candy to your dentist’s office, a local Blue Star Mothers chapter is collecting sweet treats to add to care packages.

The Ottawa-North Kent Blue Star Mothers MI-194 teamed up with Sobie Meats in Walker to collect candy through next Saturday, Nov. 9.

“They see these care packages come in from their community, oh my gosh, it’s wonderful,” Chapter 194 President Trudy Wysocki told News 8.

The candy will be added to the 600 care packages created and shipped from the West Michigan-area this holiday season.

“It’s a great thing to do to honor those (overseas) and a little something from home,” owner Tim Sobie said. “We love our veterans. We have the highest respect for all of the men and women that serve in the military.”

The Blue Star Mothers will also work with other local businesses to begin collecting additional care items. Check their Facebook page for continued updates.

Additional candy buybacks, which also go to U.S. troops, can be found here.