BLM yard sign theft pushes couple to show more support

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After seeing the fallout from George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths, an East Grand Rapids couple decided to publicly be a part of the change.

“If we can show that we are supportive of it, then we will do whatever small part we can,” Hanna said.

That small part is a Black Lives Matter sign. It replaces the one Hanna and her husband, Alex, said someone stole from their yard on July 9.

“They don’t understand the movement that’s gong on, and they certainly don’t understand that this isn’t something that a sign being taken away can stop,” Alex said. “Black lives, we stand with them.”

Alex said the thief didn’t discourage him from showing more support but encouraged him to donate BLM signs to neighbors like Paul and Beth Taylor.

“The sign has to represent the change that has to come,” Beth Taylor said.

“If our opinion is different from your opinion, then you put a sign in your yard saying some other contradictory message,” Paul Taylor said.

Hanna said she reported the theft to the police.

While the suspect remains a mystery, it’s clear to Hanna and Alex that they must move forward with their message.

“Silence is violence,” Hanna said.

Alex and Hanna said they ordered 280 more Black Lives Matter signs from a black-owned business. They said they’re giving them away to anyone who wants to show their support from home.