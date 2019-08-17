Blaze destroys boat in Kent County, no injuries

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a speed boat that was being pulled by a vehicle trailer was destroyed in a fire in Kent County.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on northbound US-131 near Post Drive in Plainfield Township.
Plainfield Township Fire Department shared a video of the fire on its Facebook page.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities closed all lanes of northbound US-131 while crews put out the blaze.
All lanes re-opened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.