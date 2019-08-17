Blaze destroys boat in Kent County, no injuries

A boat was destroyed in a fire on US-131 near Post Drive. (Aug. 17, 2019) (Courtesy of the Plainfield Township Fire Department)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a speed boat that was being pulled by a vehicle trailer was destroyed in a fire in Kent County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on northbound US-131 near Post Drive in Plainfield Township.

Plainfield Township Fire Department shared a video of the fire on its Facebook page.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities closed all lanes of northbound US-131 while crews put out the blaze.

All lanes re-opened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.