Black bear spotted in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County have suspended their search for a black bear that was spotted in Walker Wednesday night.

The bear was seen wandering behind a store on Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road late Wednesday night.

Kent County dispatchers said authorities suspended their search for the bear early Thursday morning.

If you see a bear in the city, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says don’t approach it or try to get its attention. Just call authorities so they can move the bear somewhere safe.

