Black bear sighted again in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A few days after a black bear was seen in Walker, another person caught sight of a bear — possibly the same one — nearby.

Bobby Chesebro sent News 8 a photo of the black bear Sunday evening, saying he saw it in a wooded area along I-96 near Alpine Avenue.

A bear was also seen Wednesday night behind a store on Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road. It seems likely it was the same animal.

A few bears have made their way into metro Grand Rapids in the last few years, including one in May that was ultimately captured by state officials and released farther north.

Generally, bears who wander into cities are young males looking for food. Black bears typically avoid people and won’t attack unless they feel threatened. If you see one in the city, stay away and call authorities so they can catch and move it somewhere more safe.

