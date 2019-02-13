Kent County

Bitter winter brings challenges for snow removal companies

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 06:15 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 06:15 AM EST

Bitter winter brings challenges for snow removal companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest round of winter weather has private plow companies working overtime to keep up with the fresh snow and ice.

"It's definitely been a challenge the last few weeks," Phil Van Straten with DJ’s Landscape Management told 24 Hour News 8. "We have seemed to get winter all together at the same time, all at once. For us, we have got a lot of processes at DJ's and we got a lot of great team members."

DJ's is one of the biggest companies in the area with crews working in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland and Muskegon. Overnight, the company has upwards of 400 people working around West Michigan.

Van Straten has been in the business 15 years. He is used to handling snow storms and freezing temperatures, but this year is different.

"This winter we kind of got all that at once. A lot of snow, bitterly-cold temperatures, big time, gusty winds all at once and now it's kind of continued over a few weeks. That's made this winter really unique compared to other winters and the challenges they have brought," he explained. 

Van Straten said the recent weather takes a bigger toll on employees, so they are monitoring how long people are out while balancing their workload.

While it might not feel like it lately, the company is already thinking about warmer weather.

"We are thinking about the summer season and how do we prepare for that and take care of those same customers," Van Straten said.

If you're looking for a job with DJ's, several are posted online

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019 Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019

Photo Galleries