Motorcycles stage at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club in Grand Rapids ahead of the annual Legacy Run, which begins Friday, June 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 motorcycles rolled out of an American Legion post in Grand Rapids Friday morning for a two-day ride to raise money for the children of veterans who gave all.

The annual Legacy Run winds through five West Michigan counties, visiting posts and venues along the way, including a Saturday afternoon stop at the USS Silversides in Muskegon.

“This ride is powerful, visible testimony to the dedication so many people have for veterans and their families,’’ said Scott Christie, director of Legion Riders Chapter 2 at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club, the event host.

Michigan’s 2023 statewide fundraising goal is $135,000, he said.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the bikes fired up and headed across Veterans Memorial Bridge, which spans the Grand River at the foot of the American Legion post.

The weekend-long event will take riders to American Legion posts and venues in several communities, including Kent City, Muskegon, Greenville, Newaygo, Dorr, Belding and Grandville.

Money raised will fund college scholarships for children of fallen and disabled veterans. Since its inception 16 years ago, Legion Riders nationwide have raised more than $15 million for the scholarship fund.

To that end, a raffle is being held Saturday, June 3 for a 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S motorcycle. Raffle tickets are $30 each; the winner can choose between the motorcycle or $10,000 cash.

The bike will be raffled at the American Legion Neal Fonger Post 179 in Grandville, which will host riders at the conclusion of Saturday’s ride.

“We are actively raising money to help the children of our fallen veterans,’’ Christie said. “We recognize that the legacy of those who are no longer with us lives through their children and this is a poignant, meaningful way to honor them.’’

For additional information or to donate to the Legacy Run, visit www.michiganlegion.org/riders/ride2023.