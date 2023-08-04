WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a bicyclist was killed in an early morning crash in Wyoming Friday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a crash on S. Division Avenue near 28th Street.

Investigators say the bicyclist was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The bicyclist, a 39-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries, according to WDPS. Her name was not released.

The driver remained at the scene to speak to investigators.

Speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.