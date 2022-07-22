WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A biking pedestrian died Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run in the Godwin Heights neighborhood.

The crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on S. Division Street near 36th Street SE in Wyoming, according to Kent County Sheriff’s Department. A person riding a bicycle was crossing Division Street headed west when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed south on Division. The driver then fled.

Officers and firefighters with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, where they found the bicyclist with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle and its driver. A deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office found the driver shortly after and took him into custody in Kentwood for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation, but deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors. The sheriff’s office have not released the names of the suspect or victim.

Deputies closed Division Street between 35th and 36th Streets just after the crash.