SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle that hit a bicyclist, injuring him, east of Sparta Saturday evening.
The crash happened before 9 p.m. Saturday on N. Division Avenue north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the driver took off after hitting the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, a 36-year-old Sparta man sustained broken bones. He was wearing a yellow reflective vest and headlamp, deputies said.
Deputies think the vehicle involved was a newer-model Ford F-150. It would have some damage to the passenger’s side headlight.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.