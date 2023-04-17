The bicycle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash on N. Division Avenue near Sparta on April 15, 2023. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle that hit a bicyclist, injuring him, east of Sparta Saturday evening.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. Saturday on N. Division Avenue north of 13 Mile Road in Sparta Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the driver took off after hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 36-year-old Sparta man sustained broken bones. He was wearing a yellow reflective vest and headlamp, deputies said.

Deputies think the vehicle involved was a newer-model Ford F-150. It would have some damage to the passenger’s side headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.