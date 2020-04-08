Closings & Delays
Bicyclist dies in Kent County crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 37-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck in Kent County.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at 5 Mile Road near Murray Lake Avenue NE in Grattan Township.

The victim has been identified as Marc Allen Vanotteren of Lowell.

Authorities say Vanotteren was riding his bike when he was hit from behind by a full-size GMC truck pulling a trailer being driven by a 36-year-old Lowell man.

Deputies say Vanotteren sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

