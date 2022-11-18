Editor’s note: Deputies initially released an incorrect booking photo. The image has been corrected.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Belmont man has been arrested and charged for having child porn on his computer.

Michigan State Police arrested Christopher O’Brien, 67, after an undercover investigation and search of his home. He was charged Friday with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

You can find more information about keeping your child safe online and how to speak to them about internet use at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force website.

Information about possible child sexual exploitation should be reported to the NCMEC CyberTipLine.